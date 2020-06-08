CDC Suggests Protesters Get Tested for COVID-19

After months of shutdown, people around the world continue to protests against racism.

But health experts continue to say there will likely be a spike in coronavirus cases because of these protests.

This comes as friends and family prepare for George Floyd’s final memorial in Houston.

It’s expected to draw large crowds upset over Floyd’s death while in police custody in Minneapolis.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s closely looking at the demonstrations and encouraging more testing.

“We really want those individuals to highly consider being evaluated, get tested,” says CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield.

“We are concerned that those protests may have increased the spread of the virus. We’re going to do

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says protesting is important, but you have to remember safety as well.

“35,000 tests per day just in New York City,” Cuomo said.