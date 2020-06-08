California Officer Killed in Ambush, Suspect Arrested

The suspect in a shooting that left a California deputy dead and two more injured is behind bars.

Steven Carrillo is accused of killing Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, a veteran, Saturday night.

It allegedly happened during an ambush in Santa Cruz County.

Carrillo is accused of luring the deputies into an attack with multiple explosive devices.

One of the officers was shot and killed in the attack and another was shot in the hand.

The third was injured by a piece of shrapnel.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff-Coroner Jim Hart says it is going to be hard to recover from something like this.

“When someone is taken from you violently in this manner, I don’t know if anybody really fully gets over that. This will be something that will be with us for a long time,” he said.

The FBI is investigating whether another deadly shooting involving an officer was committed by Carrillo as well.

That shooting happened in Oakland, California, May 29.