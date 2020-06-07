Traverse City Residents Finding New Outdoor Hobbies to Enjoy

Since the Stay-at-Home order was lifted for the Grand Traverse region, many Traverse City businesses are now welcoming back customers.

Some community members are not yet going back to indoor venues, but are taking advantage of Northern Michigan’s outside attractions.

“I just think that being outside seems safer, in a way. Just because you’re not enclosed in a building,” said Traverse City resident, Maggie Clawson.

She said she’s looking forward to being social and getting to see loved ones again.

“I’m not against everybody socializing again. A lot of people are going out on walks, on bike rides, spending time with their families,” Clawson said.

She says many of her friends have used this time to pick up a new hobby.

“I have friends that have went and bought kayaks and floats and they’re trying out new sports like tennis,” Clawson says.

The owner of TC Paintball, John Gardiner, says now is a better time than any to try something you have never done before.

“As we opened the store back up, anyone that came into the store and said that they had never played here before, we gave them a free pass,” Gardiner said.

Since not many people are currently out playing paintball, Gardiner says it is a great opportunity to give try it.

“It’s been great for new players. It’s a really good time,” Gardiner said.

TC Paintball says to those who might be worried about being near others, everyone who is playing paintball is practicing social distancing.

“When you sign the waiver to play here, you’re signing that you will stay a 10 feet minimum away from everyone else on the field to begin with,” Gardiner said.

But for many, they are ready to tackle as much of Traverse City as they can before summer comes to an end.