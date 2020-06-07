Traverse City Residents Get Outside, Try Something New

Since Governor Whitmer’s executive orders have been lifted many Traverse City businesses are welcoming back customers.

Some community members aren’t hitting the bars quite yet, but rather taking advantage of Northern Michigan’s outside attractions.

“I just think that being outside seems safer in a way. Just because ya know you’re not enclosed in a building,” said Traverse City resident, Maggie Clawson.

She said she’s looking forward to being social and getting to see loved ones again.

“I’m totally not against everybody socializing again. A lot of people are going out on walks, on bike rides, spending time with their families,” said Clawson.

She says many of her friends have used this time to pick up a new hobby.

“I have friends that have went and bought kayaks and floats and they’re trying out new sports like tennis,” says Clawson.

And owner of TC Paintball, John Gardiner says now is a better time than any to try something you’ve never before.

“As we opened the store back up anyone that came into the store and said that they had never played here before, we gave them a free pass,” said Gardiner.

Right now since not many people are out playing paintball, Gardiner says is a great opportunity to give it a try.

“It’s been great for new players. It’s a really good time,” said Gardiner.

TC Paintball says that for even for those worried, there is plenty of social distance in paintball.

Gardiner says, “When you sign the waiver to play here you’re signing that you will stay a 10 feet minimum away from everyone else on the field to begin with.”

But for many they are ready to tackle as much of Traverse City before the summer is over.