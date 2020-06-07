Midland County Organizations Host Clothing Drive Following Flood

It was a day of giving in Midland County.

Volunteers from multiple nonprofits teamed up for a clothing drive after the area’s devastating flood.

Midland’s Open Door Homeless Shelter is offering people a place to stay, free meals, and personal necessities. And on Saturday, the Open Door and other organizations held a massive clothing drive.

They say with the pandemic, and now the floods, the need is extremely great.

Volunteers also held an onsite barbecue to celebrate the spirit of the area.

“Really trying to brighten up this time, so if anyone has a need, we encourage them to come on out,” said Open Door Executive Director Renee Pettinger. “We have men’s, women’s, infant’s clothing, we also have a lot of toiletries and toilet paper. So a lot of different things are available.”

The shelter says they will also need more volunteers in the upcoming weeks.