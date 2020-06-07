Michigan Reports 121 New COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths

The state reported 121 new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Michigan is now 58,870.

Health officials also say four more people are now dead from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 5,656.

As of Friday, the number of Michigan residents recovered from the virus was listed at 42,041.

The last time the number of active cases was this low, according to information from the state, was in early April.

For information on cases in individual counties and more, go to michigan.gov/coronavirus.