Lake Co. Sheriff’s Office Finds Human Remains During Missing Person Investigation

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office has found significant evidence that may be connected to a missing person.

Richard Ashbrook was first reported missing in February of 2018.

The office says they have been actively working to find him.

This weekend, the Sheriff’s Department said they found human remains. It was located in the backyard of a home in Pleasant Plains Township on Saturday.

The office is now working the MSP Crime Lab to process evidence and exhume the remains.

These developments came after deputies got a credible led on Thursday that led to a search warrant.

Office says the remains have not yet been identified.

If you have any information on this case, call Det/Lt. Nixon at (231)-679-0051.