Gratiot County Man Killed in Rollover Crash

Deputies say a man is dead after a rollover crash in Osceola County.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to 85th Ave. in Evart around 10 a.m. Saturday morning.

They say a truck went off the road and rolled over multiple times.

Brady Cole of Breckenridge was the driver.

Deputies say he suffered severe injuries and died.

The accident is currently under investigation.