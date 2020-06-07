Beach Hazard Awareness Week: Water Safety Tips You Need to Know to Keep Your Family Safe

The Mason County Emergency Management team is urging families to talk to their kids about water safety.

This week is Beach Hazards Awareness Week, according to the National Weather Service.

Last summer, multiple people drowned in and around Ludington where officials reported high water levels and strong currents.

NWS has a few safety tips to keep swimmers, boaters and beach-goers safe:

Visit the Beach Forecast Page on the NWS website Check the “Swim Risk” which alerts you to hazardous waves and currents



Be cautious in cold water Water temperatures in the 40s and 50s can cause hypothermia in an hour A jump into cold water can cause an involuntary gasp which could lead to drowning 20% of those who jump in suddenly die in the first minute of immersion from cold water shock, according to NWS



Wear a life jacket NWS says 85% of drowning victims were not wearing a life jacket Wear a life jacket at all times during boating activities



Avoid water when the waves are high Most accidents happen when the waves are larger than three feet Waves can cause intense currents which can knock you against break walls or drag you out from shore



Steer Clear of the Pier 50% of current-related drownings happen near piers Piers can have strong nearby currents which can carry you out Waves can wash you off piers easily, especially because of the Great Lakes high water levels this year.



For more safety tips, visit https://www.weather.gov/iwx/beachhazards_awareness_week