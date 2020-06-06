United Way Looking for Item Donations to Help Midland Flood Survivors

Chloe Kiple,

Midland Food Distribution Set 12United Way needs more essential supplies in the wake of the devastating Midland-area floods.

The organization is looking for the following items:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Bug spray
  • Outdoor tools
  • Slow cookers
  • Toasters
  • Non-perishable food
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Box fans
  • Wheelbarrows
  • Work cloves
  • Shovels

Drop-off locations will be open every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can donate supplies at:

  • Midland High School
  • Bullock Creek
  • West Midland Family Center
  • Greater Midland North Family Center
  • Sanford Senior Center
  • Meridian Elementary School

Due to decreased traffic, the Coleman and Gladwin sites will be closed through Sunday.

Visit reliefmidland.org for more information and ways to help.

 

