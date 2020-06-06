United Way Looking for Item Donations to Help Midland Flood Survivors

United Way needs more essential supplies in the wake of the devastating Midland-area floods.

The organization is looking for the following items:

Cleaning supplies

Bug spray

Outdoor tools

Slow cookers

Toasters

Non-perishable food

Dehumidifiers

Box fans

Wheelbarrows

Work cloves

Shovels

Drop-off locations will be open every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can donate supplies at:

Midland High School

Bullock Creek

West Midland Family Center

Greater Midland North Family Center

Sanford Senior Center

Meridian Elementary School

Due to decreased traffic, the Coleman and Gladwin sites will be closed through Sunday.

Visit reliefmidland.org for more information and ways to help.