Two People Arrested in Cheboygan County after Heroin, Meth Drug Bust

Two people could face decades in prison after a drug bust in Cheboygan County.

Straights Area Narcotics agents say they bought heroin from Brien Sullivan and Nicole Mahar.

When officers searched an Indian River apartment connected to the two, they found heroin, meth and cash inside.

Sullivan is being charged with delivery of heroin, maintaining a drug house and being a repeat offender, which is punishable by up to 40 years in prison.

Mahar is charged with conspiracy to deliver and a second, or subsequent offense, which carries a possible 20 year sentence.