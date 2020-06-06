Peaceful March Takes Place in Cadillac

After having the original event canceled due to “violent threats”, others stepped in to make sure a demonstration still happened in Cadillac on Saturday afternoon.

“We came together and showed that we can come together peacefully. And it’s a powerful movement that everyone will remember,” said Monica Hoadley, who spoke at the demonstration.

The event included speeches, chants, prayer and a march through town.

“Oh it was beautiful,” said Angela Taitano, who also spoke at the demonstration. “I just loved it. I loved being able to let people hear what myself and my children went through. It’s just great to see so many people stand with us. It’s amazing. I know there’s a lot of people that didn’t want this but thank god we were able to do this.”

The demonstration remained peaceful all the way through, but there was tension at times.

“I did get scared when I drove by over there and there was a man with his high powered rifle guarding the sidewalk into the pavilion,” added Hoadley.

There was a small group of armed citizens, who were not part of the event, that gathered across from it at the water fountain in Cadillac. They were also seen on Mitchell Street while the march was happening.

Both sides were able to express their rights equally and peacefully and keep the day civil.

“Just would like to thank everyone who came out here being here with all of us and standing with all of us,” added Taitano after the march was over.

There was a large law enforcement presence throughout the march by Cadillac Police, Wexford County Sheriff’s Office, and Michigan State Police. Patrols continued even after the demonstration was over.