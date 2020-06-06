Michigan: 224 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Deaths

Almost 4,000 more Michigan residents are reported to have recovered from COVID-19.

On Saturday, the state released its latest information on coronavirus cases in Michigan.

They say 224 more cases have been confirmed, bringing the total to 58,749.

The number of people killed in the state from the virus is now at 5,652 after 36 new deaths.

The state says as of June 5, the total number of recoveries is at 42,041.

On May 29, the listed number of recoveries was 38,099.

Officials define recoveries as patients who are alive thirty days after becoming ill.