United Way Looking for Item Donations to Help Midland County Flood Victims
United Way needs more essential supplies in the wake of the devastating Midland-area floods.
The organization is looking for the following items:
- Cleaning supplies
- Bug spray
- Outdoor tools
- Slow cookers
- Toasters
- Non-perishable food
- Dehumidifiers
- Box fans
- Wheelbarrows
- Work cloves
- Shovels
Drop-off locations will be open every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
You can donate supplies at:
- Midland High School
- Bullock Creek
- West Midland Family Center
- Greater Midland North Family Center
- Sanford Senior Center
- Meridian Elementary School
Due to decreased traffic, the Coleman and Gladwin sites will be closed through Sunday.
Visit reliefmidland.org for more information and ways to help.