United Way Looking for Item Donations to Help Midland County Flood Victims

Chloe Kiple,

Midland Food Distribution Set 12United Way needs more essential supplies in the wake of the devastating Midland-area floods.

The organization is looking for the following items:

  • Cleaning supplies
  • Bug spray
  • Outdoor tools
  • Slow cookers
  • Toasters
  • Non-perishable food
  • Dehumidifiers
  • Box fans
  • Wheelbarrows
  • Work cloves
  • Shovels

Drop-off locations will be open every day between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can donate supplies at:

  • Midland High School
  • Bullock Creek
  • West Midland Family Center
  • Greater Midland North Family Center
  • Sanford Senior Center
  • Meridian Elementary School

Due to decreased traffic, the Coleman and Gladwin sites will be closed through Sunday.

Visit reliefmidland.org for more information and ways to help.

 

