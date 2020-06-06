Free Coronavirus Testing Site in Petoskey on Sunday

Any Michigan resident will be able to get tested for coronavirus on Sunday in Petoskey.

Odawa Casino will host the drive-through testing site in their parking lot.

Testing is free and you do not need to make an appointment or even be showing symptoms.

When you show up, stay in your car the entire time and have a proof of residency on hand to show staff.

The site will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and results will come back to you in a few days.

Odawa Casino:

1760 Lears Rd, Petoskey, MI 49770