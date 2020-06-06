Black Lives Matter Demonstration Rallies T.C. Community

Mikela Wilson was one of the hundreds who showed up today to support the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Traverse City.

“My moms black, my dads white. And I’ve grown up experiencing why this movement exists,” said Wilson.

Crowds gathers at the Open Space Park to learn more about it and hear from community members about their own life experiences with race.

The demonstration started at Open Space Park and moved to Grandview Parkway.

Thankful this protest was peaceful.

People with signs were lining both sides of Grandview Parkway.

Most just wanted to express a message of love and support for each other.

“I just want to say I love all y’all. I don’t care what kind of color you is. What kind of race you is,” said demonstration goer, Hubert Whittaker Jr.

And Mikela says the work doesn’t stop here.

She says, “It’s important for us to show up here and be solid together but you have to live it and embody it.”

Speakers were asking those in attendance to now turn to their city government and be sure to vote when the time comes.