Unemployment Rate Drops to 13.3%

As more of the county reopens, unemployment rates are dropping.

It is down almost 1.5 points to roughly 13%.

That is still on par for what America saw during the Great Depression.

Some economists say for hiring to continue at a solid rate businesses will need to see signs consumers are once again shopping and dining around pre-pandemic levels.

Some experts also project the unemployment rate could stay at double digits through part of next year.