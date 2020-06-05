Tyson Foods Takes Heat from Workers for Attendance Policy

The biggest meat processing company in the U.S. is reinstating its attendance policy that punishes workers for missing shifts.

Tyson Foods put the brakes on the policy in mid-March when the coronavirus began spreading at its Iowa processing plants.

Employees get points for missing shifts and if too many points accumulate, a worker could be fired.

Tyson Foods says employees with COVID-19 symptoms and those who have tested positive will be asked to stay home and will not be penalized.

Many employees are outraged by the move after Tyson recently released data showing more than 75% of employees at one plant tested positive but didn’t show symptoms.

That was the same for more than half of the employees at another plant.