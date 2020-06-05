Traverse City Pit Spitters Eager to Welcome Fans Back

The Pit Spitters are making changes in order to welcome fans back to the diamond at Turtle Creek Stadium.

“This year its going to be different. It’s going to be a socially distanced experience. People sitting in pods across the stands from each other,” said Pit Spitters general manager, Mickey Graham.

He says the Governor’s new guidelines are making it possible to bring fans and other teams in while still keeping people safe.

“We’re optimistic with the most recent government guidelines and today being able to host 500 people. We’re really hopeful,” said Graham.

The pit spitters aren’t the only ones looking forward to welcoming guests back. X-GOLF in Traverse City has partnering with the Pit Spitters in order to motivate more people to come out this summer.

“We’re combining with them for Thirsty Thursday’s where we’re actually giving away gift cards for one of the lucky people sitting in the stands,” said X-Golf Traverse City co-owner, Scott Hart. “As well as some giveaways that we’re going to be doing over the summer.”

He says they’re helping guests get back into the swing of things.

“We’re ya know getting people back into it. We’ve had a couple of our league people back to visit us,” says Hart.

Better late than never, the Pit Spitters are doing what they can to help make this summer special.

“Creating those memories. Creating that family time for people especially this year, it’s hugely important for us to work towards,” said Graham.

The Pit Spitter say they are looking at the beginning to middle of July to open back up.