TC Bookstore Sees Increase in Anti-Racism Book Sales

A book store in Traverse City is seeing an increase in anti-racism book sales.

Amy Reynolds, owner of Horizon Books in Downtown Traverse City, says more people are turning to literature to learn more about anti-racism and diversity.

“Practicing diversity in a book and in literature I think is also really powerful,” says Reynolds.

For example, “White Fragility” by Robin DiAngelo has been in stores for almost two years. Last year, Horizon Books would about sell one a month, now they’re selling four a week.

Reynolds says, “Any time you have those questions in life or in society, I think it’s great to turn to philosophy in books to educate.”

Although, Reynolds says education on anti-racism isn’t just for adults, parents should also discuss racism and diversity with their kids:

“Side by side, shoulder to shoulder, a child in a lap, there’s nothing better than that to teach a lesson,” says Reynolds.

Gretchen Evenhouse, a social worker at Traverse City Area Public Schools, says having that discussion with your kids is a step towards change:

“We have books for younger kiddos that are written in a way where you’re talking about differences and honoring differences and recognizing that we are all human but that we also need to be treating each other with kindness, love, respect and support.”

Evenhouse says it’s crucial to educate your kids about empathy and standing up for others.

“It’s so crucial to talk about not only to build empathy and to educate but also to build and get the ball rolling on anti-racism and advocacy and standing up for others,” says Evenhouse. “Just starting that conversation is powerful.”