Sidewalk Chalk Competition: #BeCounted in Mt. Pleasant

The city of Mount Pleasant has a creative way to promote filling out the census while encouraging social distancing and supporting local businesses.

They’re holding a sidewalk chalk competition.

All you have to do is create a masterpiece, include #BeCounted in your creation, and upload a picture to the Mt. Pleasant Parks and Recreation Facebook event page.

Five winners are chosen each week to win a $25 gift card to a local business.

Mt. Pleasant Recreation Coordinator Steve Hofer says it’s a great way for the community to raise awareness about the census.

“This is one thing that you may already be doing out on your sidewalk or in your driveway, but now you have an opportunity to continue with that activity and put your name in the hat to win something,” Hofer says.

The competition deadline is every Friday afternoon at 4:30 through the month of June.

If you have not filled out the census form yet, it takes less than 10 minutes to complete. You can access the form online at my2020census.gov.