Senior Senate Republican Delays Confirmations of Pres. Trump’s Recent Appointments

The Senate’s most senior Republican is delaying the confirmations of two of President Donald Trump’s recent appointments.

Senator Chuck Grassley says he will block the president’s nominees until he learns more about President Trump’s decision to fire two inspectors general.

The president removed inspectors general serving as watchdogs for the intelligence community and the state department.

Grassley says he wants to hear adequate reasons for the firings.

Until he does, the Iowa Republican says he will not consider nominees for the director of the National Counterterrorism Center or the undersecretary for Arms Control and International Security at the State Department.