Retiring Well: Coronavirus Pandemic & Economic Recovery

Retirement tips come your way every Sunday on 9&10 News at 11:30 a.m. on the show Retiring Well.

Every week they focus on another way to help you put together a successful retirement.

On this week’s show they’re bringing back the original host of the show Michael Reece.

They’ll be talking about the pandemic, what economic recovery looks like, and how soon it could happen.

“It’s like alphabet soup, some think it’s going to be a quick recovery, V-shaped. Some think it’s going to be more like an L shape and a slow recovery. Some think a W, it’s going to bounce back and we’ve had – might test the low and bounce back and will come back. It’s all over the place,” explained Larry Flynn, a financial advisor with Centennial Wealth Advisory.

Retiring Well is put on by Centennial Wealth Advisory.

You can catch it on 9&10 at 11:30 Sunday morning.