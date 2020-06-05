Rad.ish Street Food Celebrates Pride Month

Rad.ish Vegan Street Food is known for its plant-based organic, locally sourced ingredients is celebrating the LGBTQ community during the month of June. Since June is recognized as Pride Month, sales from Rad.ish’s vegan sushi donuts as well as pride stickers will go toward Up North Pride.

The plant-based donuts don’t use any “fake meat” but instead are made in-house with locally sourced, organic vegetables. People can order them individually or in packs of four or six.

Owners, Lisa and Ryan Moberly consider themselves to be activists which is why they focus on animal rights and cook vegan or plant-based food. They say they want to focus on human rights as well, which is why they’re also passionate about stepping up and supporting the Up North Pride organization.

Rad.ish started as a pop-up restaurant in the Traverse City area in March 2019, but officially opened their serving location inside the Coin Slot arcade in downtown Traverse City on Friday, May 29th. They’re currently only open on Friday through Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. with curbside pickup.

They encourage people to order online and then call when you’re outside.

If you would like more information about Rad.ish Street Food and their online menu click here.