Race to Mackinac Canceled Due to COVID-19

The Chicago Yacht Club and the Race to Mackinac Committee announced on Friday their decision to cancel the 2020 Race of Mackinac due to COVID-19.

According to the Chicago Yacht Club, the race started in 1898 and the last year they canceled was in 1920 due to World War I.

Since 1921, the race has run consecutively every year and draws up to 400 boats to the starting line every summer.

The 112th race is now scheduled for July 16 and 17, 2021.

Race organizers are asking invited competitors to consider donating a portion of their 2020 entry fee to the Mackinac Island Community Foundation Essential Needs COVID-19 Response Fund.

For more information on the Chicago Yacht Club and the Race to Mackinac, click here.