Police Release Details About Wexford County Plane Crash

Police just released more information regarding a plane crash in Wexford County.

Cadillac police say they responded to the Wexford County Airport in Cadillac around 7 p.m. Thursday for an airplane accident.

Officers say they found a damaged single engine float plane south of the runway in the grass.

The say the pilot, a 49-year-old man from Pierson was able to get out of the plane.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the plane was being towed to take off on the runway, but it dived into one of the trailer tires, causing it to lose control and crash into the grass.