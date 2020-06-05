Northern Michigan, Upper Peninsula Moving To Phase 5 Of Reopen Plan

Throughout MI Safe Start, the plan to reopen Michigan’s economy after COVID-19, Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula have lead the way. They have been getting the first crack at services being reopened.

That continues as the state moves into Phase 4, Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula move on to Phase 5

“Because of the good news and people taking this seriously, we are able to keep moving forward,” says Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

You want to get a workout in?

Catch a movie?

Dye your hair?

Well, next week Northern Michigan is open for business on June 10th.

“Today’s order will allow personal services including hair, massage, nails and tattoo parlors to re-open state wide on June 15,” says Whitmer.

The order also includes theaters and indoor performance centers, of course with precautions.

“They must enable people to maintain 6 feet of distance from one another at all times,” says Whitmer, ”If you’re not a group that has come together.”

The decisions take effect just in time for the start of summer and allows a new draw for people to travel to Northern Michigan and the UP.

“Many of our organizations depend on the dollars brought in by the tourism industry,” says Megan DeWindt of the Crooked Tree Arts Center in Petoskey, “That will continue to be impacted this summer.”

Governor Whitmer does warn a full reopen may not happen until there is a vaccine.

“It’s going to be a while,” says Whitmer, “That’s the thing about COVID-19, it is still very present.”

As Whitmer continues to stress people being careful in large crowds outside, she was asked about the protests we have seen in the last few weeks and if there’s been any correlation between large gatherings of people and a spread of COVID-19 across the state.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said there has not been any data to show up any sort of correlation yet.