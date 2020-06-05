Northern Michigan Gyms Can Begin Reopening Next Week

Gyms in much of Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula can begin reopening June 10.

9&10 News talked with the owner of Fit Body Bootcamp in Petoskey and Gaylord on the changes they are making.

Instead of running a circuit for their group classes, they have created 8 by 8 squares for each member.

Each square has personal equipment for each member to use.

They say this eliminates common touch points, allows for social distancing, while continuing to give the group class experience.

They also have spread class times out to allow for full disinfecting between each group.

“We feel much more comfortable with all the enchanted protocols we have, we feel like now we are exceeding CDC requirements, and even on the local level we feel like we are ready to exceed any expectations,” said Jason Mathias, owner of Fit Body Bootcamp Petoskey & Gaylord.

They say they still have some training to do with staff on all the latest protocols, so they plan on opening June 11.