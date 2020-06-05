MTM On The Road: Michigan Beef Kicks Off Summer Grilling With Tips, Recipes

Michigan Beef is bringing Michiganders together the best way they know how, by grilling beef.

They are kicking off their Summer Grilling Campaign and providing all the best tips for grilling this summer.

Michigan Beef is also giving us some delicious recipes for several different cuts of beef, that we can try right at home.

Our On The Road Crew, Gabriella and Stephanie join Michigan Beef for some grilling and tell us more about ways you can spice up your plate.

Below are all the recipes they grilled Friday morning.

Grilled Top Round Steak with Parmesan Asparagus – After soaking in a tasty vinegar-garlic marinade, this Top Round Steak is grilled alongside fresh Michigan asparagus.

Grilling Tip: Make sure your grill is clean (to prevent flare-ups) and the rack is well-oiled (to prevent sticking).

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Round Steak, cut 3/4-inch thick (about 1 pound)

1 pound Michigan asparagus, trimmed

1 teaspoon olive oil

3 tablespoons shaved Parmesan cheese

Marinade:

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh thyme

2 teaspoons steak seasoning blend

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper

COOKING:

Combine Marinade ingredients in medium bowl. Place beef Top Round Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Toss asparagus with oil. Place steak in center of grid over medium, ash-covered coals; arrange asparagus around steak. Grill steak, covered, 10 to 11 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, times remain the same) for medium rare (145°F) doneness, turning occasionally. (Do not overcook) Grill asparagus 6 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, covered, 8 to 12 minutes) or until crisp-tender, turning occasionally. Immediately sprinkle cheese over asparagus. Carve steak into thin slices. Season with salt, as desired. Serve with asparagus and orzo, if desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 238 Calories; 10g Total Fat (3 g Saturated Fat; 6 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 64 mg Cholesterol; 272 mg Sodium; 5 g Total Carbohydrate; 2.5 g Dietary Fiber; 31 g Protein; 4.9 mg Iron; 6 mg Niacin; 0.5 mg Vitamin B6; 1.5 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.5 mg Zinc; 34.6 mcg Selenium.

—

Grilled T-Bone Steaks with BBQ Rub – A favorite summer recipe with a special touch from a simple rub that includes chili powder, garlic and brown sugar.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef T-Bone or Porterhouse Steaks, cut 1 inch thick (about 2 pounds)

BBQ Rub:

2 tablespoons chile powder

2 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon ground cumin

2 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1/4 teaspoon ground red pepper

Steak Swap Tip: Porterhouse steaks or strip steaks can be used instead of T-bones in this recipe.

COOKING:

Combine BBQ Rub ingredients; press evenly onto beef T-Bone Steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 15 to 19 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Remove bones and carve steaks into slices, if desired. Season with salt, as desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 470 Calories; 30g Total Fat (12 g Saturated Fat; 2 g Trans Fat; 1.7 g Polyunsaturated Fat; 12.3 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 120 mg Cholesterol; 290 mg Sodium; 10 g Total Carbohydrate; 2 g Dietary Fiber; 36 g Protein; 6 mg Iron; 465 mg Potassium; 14.9 mg Niacin; 1.1 mg Vitamin B6; 2.7 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.9 mg Zinc; 36.5 mcg Selenium; 83.3 mg Choline.

—

Balsamic Marinated Flank Steak – Tangy balsamic vinegar makes this marinade. Mix in Dijon mustard, garlic and basil, pour over Flank Steak, then grill and serve with fresh veggies for a simple, fresh meal.

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Flank Steak (about 1-1/2 pounds)

Balsamic Marinade:

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil leaves

1 1/2 teaspoons Dijon-style mustard

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon sugar

COOKING:

Combine marinade ingredients in small bowl. Place beef Flank Steak and marinade in food-safe plastic bag; turn steak to coat. Close bag securely and marinate in refrigerator 6 hours or as long as overnight, turning occasionally. Remove steak from marinade; discard marinade. Place steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 16 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 16 to 21 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Season steak with salt and pepper, as desired. Carve steak crosswise into thin slices.

Nutrition information per serving: 183 Calories; 9g Total Fat (3 g Saturated Fat; 4 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 42 mg Cholesterol; 66 mg Sodium; 1 g Total Carbohydrate; 0 g Dietary Fiber; 24 g Protein; 1.5 mg Iron; 6.8 mg Niacin; 0.5 mg Vitamin B6; 1.4 mcg Vitamin B12; 4.3 mg Zinc; 27.2 mcg Selenium.

Marinating tip: Tender beef cuts can be marinated for 15 minutes to 2 hours for flavor; less tender cuts, such as this Flank Steak, should be marinated for 6 hours, but not more than 24 hours.

—

Ribeye Steaks with Fresh Tomato Tapenade – Add a burst of freshness and color to grilled Ribeye steaks with a fresh tomato and olive tapenade.

INGREDIENTS:

2 beef Ribeye Steaks Boneless, cut 1-inch thick (about 12 ounces each)

2 teaspoons course ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

Fresh Tomato Tapenade:

1 cup cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half

1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

3 tablespoons shredded Parmesan cheese

Grilling tip: Use an instant-read thermometer to monitor doneness, and let it go—don’t flip the steaks so much! One flip is usually all you need.

COOKING:

Press pepper evenly onto beef steaks. Place steaks on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 10 to 14 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 14 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Meanwhile combine Fresh Tomato Tapenade ingredients in small bowl. Season steaks with salt, as desired. Top each steak evenly with Fresh Tomato Tapenade.

Nutrition information per serving: 390 Calories; 25g Total Fat; 115 mg Cholesterol; 760 mg Sodium; 6 g Total Carbohydrate; 1 g Dietary Fiber; 36 g Protein; 2 mg Iron; 444.9 mg Potassium; 13.2 mg Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 2.3 mcg Vitamin B12; 6.3 mg Zinc; 38.2 mcg Selenium; 0.8 mg Choline.

—

Beef Steak Salad with Dried Cherries

INGREDIENTS:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 1 pound)

4 small or 2 medium heads Boston lettuce, torn

1/2 cup dried cherries or dried cranberries

1/4 cup crumbled blue cheese

1/4 cup pine nuts or coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

Dressing:

1/4 cup each olive oil

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper

COOKING:

Combine dressing ingredients in medium bowl. Remove and reserve 1/3 cup; cover and refrigerate. Cut beef Top Sirloin Steak lengthwise in half and then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Add beef to remaining dressing; toss to coat. Cover and marinate in refrigerator 30 minutes. Remove beef from marinade; discard marinade. Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated, gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning occasionally. Slice steak. Combine lettuce and reserved dressing in large bowl; toss to coat. Arrange beef over lettuce; sprinkle with cheese, cherries and nuts, as desired. Serve immediately.

Cook’s Tip: To toast pine nuts or chopped walnuts, heat oven to 350°F. Arrange nuts in even layer on baking pan; 7 to 8 minutes or until lightly browned, stirring occasionally.

Grilling tip: Rest and Relax! Rest the meat before serving—even if you’re hungry. It’s seriously worth the wait, because it prevents all those tasty juices from draining onto your plate. For most grill-friendly cuts, about five minutes is enough.

Nutrition information per serving: 373 Calories; 189 Calories from fat; 21g Total Fat; 56 mg Cholesterol; 323 mg Sodium; 15 g Total Carbohydrate; 5.1 g Dietary Fiber; 29 g Protein; 3.3 mg Iron; 7.8 mg Niacin; 0.7 mg Vitamin B6; 1.6 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.3 mg Zinc; 32.3 mcg Selenium; 107.3 mg Choline.

—

Classic Beef Kabobs – Cubes of seasoned, tender steak grilled on a skewer with mushrooms, peppers and onions.

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound beef Top Sirloin Steak or Tenderloin Steaks,

cut 1-inch thick

8 ounces mushrooms

1 medium red, yellow, or green bell pepper, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 medium red onion, cut into 1-inch pieces

Salt

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon chopped fresh oregano or 1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

COOKING:

Cut beef Top Sirloin Boneless steak into 1-inch pieces. Combine seasoning ingredients in large bowl. Add beef, mushrooms, bell pepper pieces and onion pieces; toss to coat. Alternately thread beef and vegetable pieces evenly onto eight 12-inch metal skewers, leaving small spaces between pieces.

Cook’s Tip: Eight 12-inch bamboo skewers may be substituted for metal skewers. Soak bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes before using; drain.

Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once. Season kabobs with salt, as desired.

Nutrition information per serving: 252 Calories;12g Total Fat (3 g Saturated Fat; 7 g Monounsaturated Fat;) 70 mg Cholesterol; 61 mg Sodium; 8 g Total Carbohydrate; 1.6 g Dietary Fiber; 28 g Protein; 2.3 mg Iron; 9.9 mg Niacin; 0.8 mg Vitamin B6; 1.5 mcg Vitamin B12; 5.6 mg Zinc; 45.6 mcg Selenium; 115.3 mg Choline.