Michigan Reports 284 New COVID-19 Cases, 20 Deaths

Michigan is reporting 284 new cases of the coronavirus and 20 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Michigan now has 58,525 total confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,615 COVID-19 deaths.

The state updates these numbers every day at 3 p.m.

Thursday the state was at 58,241 confirmed cases with 5,595 deaths.

The state is now providing weekly updates on the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19. These numbers will be updated every Saturday.

As of May 29, 38,099 are being reported as recovered in Michigan.

The state defines ‘recovered’ as the number of persons with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis who are alive 30 days post-onset (or referral date if onset is not available).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says much of northern Michigan can now advance into phase 5 of the MI Safe Start Plan.

The announcement comes as the rest of the state just entered phase 4, allowing retailers and restaurants across the state to begin reopening.

Starting on June 10, Regions 6 and 8 – which include much of northern Michigan and all of the Upper Peninsula – will advance to Phase 5 of the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan. Phase 5 allows the reopening of salons, movie theaters, and gyms, subject to safety protocols and procedures designed to minimize the spread of COVID-19.

On June 15, personal services including hair, massages, and nails will reopen statewide. Though the remaining regions, 1 through 5 and 7, will remain in Phase 4 under today’s executive orders, the governor has said she expects the entire state will advance to Phase 5 in the coming weeks.

Under Phase 5, indoor social gatherings and organized events of up to 50 people are permissible. Outdoor social gatherings and organized events are also allowed if people maintain six feet of distance from one another and the gathering consists of no more than 250 people. In addition, outdoor performance and sporting venues will be open with a larger capacity limit of 500, which will allow for some outdoor graduation ceremonies.

Sometimes seems like the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.

There’s data showing it’s happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a progressive think tank, the Institute for Policy Studies, U.S. billionaires have gained $565 billion additional dollars since March 18.

At the same time, surging unemployment is expected to reach levels not seen since the Great Depression.

Analysts attribute this widening wealth gap to the stock market.

It’s almost fully recovered from the large dip spurred by the pandemic.

That’s because Federal Reserve policy is helping inflate its value, making that value less reflective of actual economic conditions.

Experts say the top 10% of households own more than 84% of stocks, so a rising market helps people who are already among the wealthiest.

