Melissa Smith Shares Simple Ways to Reduce Waste at Home

With more of us working from home and simply being at home more often these days, it’s become easier to go through food faster and order items online more frequently than we used to.

That’s why starting with simple ways to recycle or repurpose items in your home can help certain things from ending up in the trash and ultimately, landfills.

Starting with something simple like a banana peel that can do more than just end up in a compost pile. Bananas are known for their potassium, but they also contain small amounts of phosphorus, nitrogen and magnesium. These elements can be used as natural fertilizers for indoor house plants.

You can cut the banana peels up and add the pieces right into the plant soil or place the peels on top of the soil. When they decompose, they’ll add the nutrients into the soil as a fertilizer. You can also put the banana peel in a jar of water for 48-hours and after the two days, pour the water into the plants. The water will absorb the banana nutrients and strengthen your plants.

Next, if you have any vegetable scraps, you can always compost them instead of simply throwing them in the garbage, or use them to make vegetable broth. Simply take the leftover vegetables and place them into a pot of boiling water. Let the water simmer for about 25 minutes and then strain the vegetable scraps. You’ll be left with a savory broth you can use in soups and other recipes to add a colorful flavor.

If you use a wooden or bamboo toothbrush, realize you can turn them into garden labels. Simply write the name of the plant or herb on the wood handle and repurpose the brush within your garden so you can keep track of your plants as they grow. The wood won’t break down if it rains and it keeps your garden organized.

Lastly, since most of us are buying online and using services like Amazon, added packaging like plastic and cardboard can easily add up. That’s why Amazon makes it easy for you to eliminate some of that waste. When you’re placing your order, Amazon will ask if you’d like to consolidate boxes or minimize packaging materials. Make sure to check that out and help reduce the cardboard and plastic additions.

You can also check out a setting called “Amazon Second Chance” where the company showcases the type of materials it uses for its packaging and where are the best places to recycle them in your community.