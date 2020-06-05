Man Arrested for Breaking Into Vehicles in Alpena

A man was arrested after trying break into cars in Alpena early Wednesday morning.

Alpena police officers were called to the intersection of Long Lake Avenue and Adams Street.

The suspect was reported to be looking into cars and pulling on car door handles.

With help from state troopers the suspect was located and detained.

He was charged with attempted larceny from a vehicle and he also has nine outstanding warrants.

The suspect said he lives in Florida but he still has an Alpena address.