Man Arrested After Newaygo Co. Police Chase

A man was arrested after leading Newaygo County Deputies on a police chase Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m. police were called to a home on Jefferson Street in Newaygo.

The resident said a man was walking around his yard and appeared intoxicated.

The suspect then took off in a vehicle.

The police attempted to do a traffic stop.

But, the vehicle did not stop and the suspect continued east onto M-82.

Once the driver crossed into Montcalm County he sped up to over a 100 miles per hour.

The police chase ended but troopers later found the vehicle southeast of Howard City.

The suspect was arrested on charges of flee and elude, having meth, and absconding parole.

He’s being held in the Newaygo County Jail.