John Ball Zoo Opens Doors with Increased Health & Safety Guidelines

Starting June 5, the John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is opening up its doors to current members. Then, on June 8, they will be open to the public. Obviously health & safety guidelines have changed since the pandemic, so here’s what you need to know before adventuring out to the zoo.

For now, the zoo has gone cashless in order to decrease the number of touchpoints.

Guests need to exercise social distancing at all times and remain 6-feet apart.

They have added handwashing stations throughout the zoo and increased their sanitation procedures.

Zoo employees will be wearing a face mask, and while guests are not required – there are masks available for purchase at the gift shop.

For a full list of their health and safety protocols, click here.

For more information about the John Ball Zoo, click here.