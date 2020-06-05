Healthy Living: Robotic Rosa Stops Seizures

Around 500,000 children in the U.S. have epileptic seizures.

The effects can be devastating, especially when medicine can’t help.

In some cases, doctors ordered a craniotomy to find the source of the seizures until a robot named Rosa entered the picture.

Courtney Hunter explains in Healthy Living.

It takes doctors approximately a week to gather the data they need from the electrodes.

After that, the patient can return home.

The method is used on both children and adult patients when medicine fails to stop their seizures.