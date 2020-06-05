Head to the Trails with the Eastern U.P. Challenge

June 6 is National Trails Day – and The Sault Ste. Marie Building a Healthier Community Coalition is celebrating that with its ‘Eastern U.P. Trails Challenge’ through the month of June.

This challenge encourages people to get out of the house, head to their favorite trail, and capture the moments during the adventure. This includes water trails, biking trails, and walking trails, and for a full list of Eastern U.P. Trails, click here.

Here’s how you can join the fun:

Take a picture(s) of your adventure. It can be a selfie with trailhead sign or other identifying landmarks or any creative photo of your adventure. Update your profile picture with our 2020 EUP Trails Challenge Facebook Frame. Share why access to trails and natural space is important to you by posting a comment with the name of the trail and your picture(s) on the Trails of the Eastern U.P. Facebook page. Tag posts with #EUPTrailsChallenge, #NationalTrailsDay, @EUPTrails and @AmericanHiking

Every Monday in the month of June, a post will be randomly selected from the prior week, and one participant will win an awesome prize.

While you are out and about enjoying the great outdoors – the organizer for the EUP Trails Challenge, Mary-Ellen Hemming wants to remind participants about being safe – “We are hoping that people get out there and safely use [the trails] while social distancing”.

For more information about EUP Trails, 2020 EUP Trails Challenge, and EUP outdoor resources, click here.

Head to the Trails of the Eastern U.P. Facebook page to start posting your trailing adventures.