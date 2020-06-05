George Floyd Memorialized Nationwide, 3 Officers Make Court Appearance

George Floyd’s memory was honored all across the country in a day with relative peace compared to a chaotic week.

Civil rights leaders and political leaders gathered alongside the friends and family of George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday to celebrate his life.

Floyd’s death has put a spotlight on racial injustice. His brother says he wished George was there to see how many people cared.

“I wish he was here in the flesh to see it because of this great unity; it would bring him to tears,” Rodney Floyd said.

Memorials were held in every corner of the country on Thursday, like the one in Minneapolis.

The three ex-Minneapolis Police officers charged as accessories in George Floyd’s death are each being held on $1 million bonds.

The trio appeared in a Minneapolis courtroom Thursday. They’re charged with aiding and abetting.

They were handed a lower bail if they meet certain criteria like remaining out of law enforcement.

Video shows two of the officers helping Derek Chauvin to restrain Floyd while the other stood nearby.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter.