Free COVID-19 Testing Site at Odawa Casino Petoskey This Weekend

This weekend there is free COVID-19 testing in Petoskey.

The Odawa Casino, Michigan National Guard, and other community partners have teamed up to make the test site happen.

Drive through testing will be from 10 am to 4 pm Saturday and Sunday at Odawa Casino.

They say you must be 18 years old, bring your driver’s license or state ID, and be a Michigan resident.

The health department says you do not have to be showing symptom, and no appointment or doctors note is needed.

This makes this testing widely available.

“This drive through testing this weekend provides a different opportunity for people who want to get tested to be able to get tested,” said Dr. Josh Meyerson, Medical Director for the Health Department of Northwest Michigan. “I think that will be very helpful to us, from a public health perspective, to get that information we need as we reengage.”

They say it is important to remember this test only finds if you currently have the virus.

Results can be expected within 7 days from being tested.