Fisherman Found Dead in Lake Charlevoix

A fisherman was found dead in Lake Charlevoix Thursday.

The Charlevoix County Sheriff says a boater called 911 Thursday to report a body in the water.

Around 3pm, deputies responded to the Oyster Bay area of Lake Charlevoix where the body was found.

The sheriff says they identified the body as 71-year-old Matthew Leone.

His family told deputies he came up from Roscommon County to go fishing Wednesday.

The sheriff says Leone was alone on the boat and no foul play is expected.

“The fishing boat was found in oyster bay against the rocks, so our deputies took his boat back to the boat launch and took it back to our office for safe keeping,” said Charlevoix County Sheriff Chuck Vondra.

The sheriff says an autopsy is being conducted to determine an exact cause of death.