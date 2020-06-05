First West Nile Virus Case of 2020 Confirmed in Michigan

The Department of Health and Human Services just confirmed the West Nile virus is in Michigan.

They say the first case of 2020 was confirmed in a captive hawk in Lapeer County.

The department says this should serve as a reminder to protect yourself from mosquito bites and mosquito-borne illnesses like West Nile and EEE.

Last year 12 Michiganders got sick from West Nile.

Symptoms of West Nile include a high fever, confusion, muscle weakness and severe headaches.