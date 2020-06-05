EGLE Explains Dam Inspections, Classifications

People living in Midland and Gladwin Counties continue to clean up, weeks after floods tore through the area.

The flooding happened after the Edenville dam failed, and water spilled over the top of the Sanford Dam.

Friday, we got a better idea of how the state inspects and classifies dams.

The state has just two full time dam inspectors who have a budget of around $350,000.

We also learned there are 85 state regulated dams considered to have a high hazard potential.

Six of those are also considered to be in poor condition.

That includes the Cornwall Creek Dam in Cheboygan County.

“This structure has deteriorated with age. This was identified with regular inspections with the DNR and that’s warranted its poor condition assessment. This actually prompted the DNR to progress forward with a project for replacing the spillway,” said Dam Safety Engineer Dan DeVaun.

The Little Black River Structure B Dam in Cheboygan County is also considered a high hazard potential dam.