Connecting Youth Through Literacy with the ‘Book Bag Project’

One thing we’ve learned from the past few months is that no matter how old you are – you can inspire communities to come together. With schools closed due to the pandemic – a Sault Area Highschool teacher, Tracy Menard, and her students put together a bookbag project for younger kids.

“We had started a literacy project actually last year and never finished it so we held onto it and picked it up again this year,” Ms. Menard said. “The idea was these book bags and the book bags we had done for head start years ago. We wanted to pick up that project again and do it for our own public schools. When a virtual project presented itself, we applied to finish off some of these projects”.

Thanks to a grant from the Michigan Community Service Commission, they were able to buy the bags, books, and other items. On June 4, the first-graders received the bags with all of the wonderful goodies inside.

It was a special moment for senior, Emily Mclean that brought back memories from the past, “I thought it was a really good idea because I remember reading these books when I was younger so it’s really cool to give these kids an opportunity to read them too. It’s something different with the pandemic going on”.

In addition to everything else, the highschoolers also recorded readings of the books – for the little kiddos to read along with and watch.

First-grade teacher, Ms. Line saw this as a perfect opportunity to help encourage her students to read beyond the classroom – “This is a really nice project to get the kids interested in different authors and different genres of books that we might not read in class because it being first grade as well as teaching the kids to read is a little bit different than teaching the love of reading so they have to learn to love reading on their own”.

For more information about Sault Ste. Maria Area Public Schools and their initiatives – click here