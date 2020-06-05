Camping Preps Starting in Your Backyard

The official start to summer is just a couple weeks away and with most campgrounds not open just yet, it’s a good time to prepare for when go-time hits! Plus, if you’re new to camping or want to give it a shot, it’s always smart to go over the basics. Doing that right in your own backyard can be helpful.

Melissa Smith shares some of her camping experience suggestions and although she admits, she’s not an expert, having learned over the years, can make you realize what works and what doesn’t

The basic suggestions for camping Melissa went over include:

Setting up your tent before you get to your campsite or campground. It’s best to know exactly how the tent works, especially if it’s new, so there aren’t any surprises or confusion after you leave home.

Next, make sure you have a sleeping bag or some form of blanket that is able to handle temperatures below 70 degrees. We know in Michigan a summer day can quickly turn into a chilly evening and being comfortable while you sleep is key.

You also want to make sure you have a flashlight, lantern or headlamp with fully charged batteries should you need to see at night. Headlamps are great because then your hands are free. Extra batteries are also smart.

Having a first aid kit with band aides, rubbing alcohol, and also disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer spray is key.

Plus, a lighter or fire starter is also key if there is a bonfire pit is necessary.

It’s best to bring food that won’t go bad if your cooler fails on you or the ice in the cooler melts. Shelf stable food like fruit, nuts or freeze dried items always work best.

Prepping food beforehand also makes life easier to put together while at the campsite. This would include anything from sandwiches to salads.

For the kids, it’s a fun idea to bring cupcake trays and fill them with snacks so there’s less utensils and easier to pack up.

Lastly, make sure you have a way to charge the cell phone whether it’s a solar powered charger or a charger in your car. It’s also smart to have a waterproof bag to keep your phone safe in case it rains.

Most importantly, have fun and realize camping should be relaxing, enjoyable, and memorable, which is why planning ahead and prepping is key. Start in your backyard with the kids and make it an adventure close to home!