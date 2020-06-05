10-Year-Old Becomes Published Children’s Book Author

Sometimes it takes years for children to decide what they want to be when they grow up, for others, it’s quite simple and they know early on. Ronin Breitner, a 10-year-old in Bear Lake has been chasing a dream during quarantine— becoming a published children’s book author.

The book, titled “Diggle the Dog” is about a dog who discovers everyone has something to contribute in life and plays a role in society. Ronin, the 10-year-old author says, “I’m hoping to do this for a living because I really enjoy writing.”

So what inspired him to write this book? It wasn’t from a pet… It was his baby brother, Harrison! “I just thought it would be kind of nice to have a book written for my baby brother so when he was older he could read it. I think this book could help spark his imagination like it helped spark mine and I think he would enjoy reading it,” explains Ronin.

This 10-year-old author has big dreams and is starting early… There is no time to waste when you’re trying to make the New York Times Bestsellers List! Ronin says, “Even if you’re young you can do it. If you really put your mind to it and really like it you can accomplish it because you have dedication to it!”

It’s true… You can never judge a book by its cover. Amy Breitner, Ronin’s mother is undeniably proud. “From a babbling toddler to someone who thoughtfully articulates a children’s book… I mean that’s pretty amazing!”

These books were printed by Jack Pine Publishing in Manistee. If you would like to purchase a copy for yourself or follow along with Ronin’s upcoming books, click here.

or follow along here: https://www.facebook.com/WriterRonin/