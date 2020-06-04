Weekly Jobs Report: Another 1.9 Filed for Unemployment

Another 1.9 million have applied for unemployment this past week.

It’s the ninth straight week of massive unemployment numbers since shutdowns began in mid-March, bringing the total number of people who have applied for unemployment benefits to 42.7 million.

However, the number of people actually receiving current jobless aid only rose to 21.5 million. This suggests states reopening and businesses rehiring is offsetting some of the layoffs.

And some laid-off people filed duplicate applications for benefits as they struggled with unresponsive state unemployment systems.

On Friday, the government is expected to release a report on jobs for the entire month of May. It’s expected to show employers slashed 8 million jobs that month, raising the unemployment rate to 19.8%.