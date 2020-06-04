Walmart Removes Firearms, Ammo From Sales Floor of Some Stores

Walmart has removed firearms and ammunition from the sales floor of some of its stores.

The move comes after nationwide riots against the death of George Floyd.

The items are still available for purchase, but are being stored in a secure area.

The company said the move was done out of an abundance of caution.

The discounter doesn’t sell any firearms in many of the major urban markets experiencing issues due to looting.

Many businesses, including major retailers such as target, were damaged or looted during the riots.