A Traverse City man is accused of putting a knife to a family member’s throat and threatening him.

In early May, troopers say Roland Hachey grabbed the 12-year-old by the hair, put a knife to his throat and threatened him, telling the child he needed to be a warrior.

State police say Hachey also wanted the child to fight him.

Hachey was arrested Tuesday.

He is now charged with felony assault with a dangerous weapon.