The Village at Grand Traverse Commons Cleans Up From Flash Floods

Heavy rains and flash flooding soaked parts of the Grand Traverse Commons late last week.

For businesses struggling to reopen during Coronavirus – it was a one-two punch. But for the past week they’ve been busy getting back to work and preparing for another opening day.

Raymond Minervini with The Minervini Group says last Thursday’s storm “looked like egg-sized raindrops hitting the pavement. And I said ‘those are some of the biggest raindrops I’ve ever seen.’ And it just kept coming.”

It’s been a week since the sudden downpour caused rainwater to pour into the Mercato – the shopping area of the Village at the Grand Traverse Commons. Official totals marked about 2.5 inches in two hours, but business owners reported more than three inches in their rain gauges, according to Minervini. “The ground level started to fill up with water, because the drainage systems aren’t designed to accommodate that kind of rain. Everybody out here was soaking wet. And if it wasn’t because we were standing up to our knees in water it was because the rain was pouring down.”

It seems every business inside the Village at the Commons has a different story to tell. In one hallway, the water was about 1-2 inches deep. Around the corner, the water was a foot deep. And at the far end of the building in the stairwells, the wall of water reached three feet high. Other businesses reported water swelling between 6-8 feet deep before it receded.

Minervini says the past week has meant crews are working almost nonstop. “Massive drying effort, massive drying machines. A massive effort of sanitizing, steam-cleaning. It’s been a giant process.”

The restaurant ‘Pepenero’ was one of the worst hit. Giorgio Logreco and his wife and the co-owners. “It was overflowing from the back door of the kitchen. My team and myself have been cleaning, deeply, every single item you can see in the restaurant.”

They’ve been working hard for the last week. Logreco says, “Now we have to restart. I feel like it is a new reopening of the place. But I’m very confident, that, we will do a good job.”

And after being shut down for Coronavirus, it’s putting them in Double Jeopardy. “You cannot walk away when you are 60 years old. This is my – and my wife – this is our baby. So we have to take care. We cannot walk away when you have a difficult life. When you get (to be) 60 like me, and you have the dream of your life in your hand, you don’t want it to slip away from you. Because this is my dream. You make sure the dream don’t run away from you.”

Minervini adds that the Commons, and the businesses within it, will rebound. “We’re resilient. We’re here for the long haul.” He credits business owners, employees, and community volunteers with their immediate response to the floods. “Everybody was coming down and pitching in. That’s a true testament to a neighborhood, when people come together in a time of need and work their butts off to protect property. Thankfully it happened in the middle of an afternoon. If it happened in the middle of the night it would have been a far more disastrous occurrence.”

Logreco says there’s a message in all of this, and there was never a time last week he thought about tossing in the towel and walking away. “In Italy we say, ‘there is a train in life. You have to catch it. If you don’t catch it, the train will never be there at the specific moment you want it to be there.’ I caught the train. I’m not going to stop. I’m going to be here. And I’m going to be stronger than ever. Myself and my wife. And the support of team.” Pepenero could reopen as soon as Friday night.

Minervini says the damage is financially staggering. “We’ll get through this. There’s a lot of work to do, there’s going to be a huge expense. It’s unclear about the cost and how that’s all going to play out. But we’re going to get everything back in action.” Retail shops here are set to reopen on June 13th.