State Senate Passes Police Training Reform Bill

As protests have erupted through out the country the last week and a half calling for equality and an end to police brutality, Michigan’s state legislature just took their first step towards change.

“There are ways that we can make this work in all our communities,” says Sen. Curt VanderWall of Ludington.

While the protests and riots around the country continue on calling for change, Thursday the Michigan Senate voted unanimously to change how we train our police.

“This was something that was circulating on the floor a week or two before any of this even happened,” says Vanderwall, “We knew it was important then and of course, now it’s just shown to light that it really is important.”

“These latest incidences of police brutality, this is not the first time it’s happened,” says Sen. Jeff Irwin of Ann Arbor, “This has happened time and time again here in America.”

Irwin introduced the bill. If made into law, it will train officers to better handle potentially deadly situations.

“New techniques in violence de-escalation, new techniques in recognizing folks who are in need of mental health help or are desperate and acting through the mental health crisis,” says Irwin.

Including a focus on implicit bias, working to treat all races and orientations without prejudice.

“We can’t in one day change someone’s subconscious or their deeply held unconscious biases,” says Sen. Stephanie Chang of Detroit, “But if we can change what goes through an officer’s mind when they encounter one of our community members that doesn’t look like them, we could change the outcome.”

It won’t solve every issue protesters have been asking for but the Senate believes it’s a first step, a sign that solutions can be found.

“Hopefully this will go along ways to de-escalate some of the issues that we’ve had,” says VanderWall, “Hopefully we can move it very quickly and get it through and get it passed and get it implemented.”