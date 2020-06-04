Special Agent: Suspect in Ahmaud Arbery’s Death Used Racial Slur After Shooting

A hearing was held in Georgia Thursday in the case of three white men who are accused of killing a black man, Ahmaud Arbery, who was out for a run.

In the hearing, a special agent for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation testified that one of the defendants used a racial slur after killing Arbery.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and William Roddie Bryan are accused of chasing down and eventually shooting Arbery in their neighborhood.

Greg McMichael told police that he suspected Arbery of committing break-ins in the neighborhood. He also says he acted out of self-defense.

The murder happened back in February.

Federal hate crime charges could possibly be filed in the case.